Koreans held in Pattaya online gambling raid





PATTAYA: Four South Korean men and a Thai woman were arrested in Pattaya on Friday evening for allegedly hosting online gambling.

A combined team of Pattaya police, immigration officers and tourist police raided a rented room at the Phingpa Condominium in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district at around 4.30pm, after an investigation revealed that South Korean nationals had rented it for suspicious purposes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



