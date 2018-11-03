Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel
Pattaya

Koreans held in Pattaya online gambling raid

By TN / November 3, 2018

PATTAYA: Four South Korean men and a Thai woman were arrested in Pattaya on Friday evening for allegedly hosting online gambling.

A combined team of Pattaya police, immigration officers and tourist police raided a rented room at the Phingpa Condominium in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district at around 4.30pm, after an investigation revealed that South Korean nationals had rented it for suspicious purposes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

