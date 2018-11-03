Train kills man using shortcut at Makkasan station





A 42-year-old man was hit and killed by a passenger train after he went through a fence hole as a shortcut at the Makkasan railway station to get to the Airport Rail Link station on Saturday morning, police said.

Police were alerted to the accident at 6.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

