Interior of Makkasan Station, Bangkok
Bangkok

Train kills man using shortcut at Makkasan station

By TN / November 3, 2018

A 42-year-old man was hit and killed by a passenger train after he went through a fence hole as a shortcut at the Makkasan railway station to get to the Airport Rail Link station on Saturday morning, police said.

Police were alerted to the accident at 6.30am.

