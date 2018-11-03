Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket

PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed that three arrest warrants have now been issued for suspects wanted in connection with the attack on a German tourist outside of a 7-Eleven store in Rawai on Sept 27.
On Monday October 8, Chalong Police confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist on Sept 27 was was being investigated and arrest warrants should have been issued sometime that week.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.