7 Eleven convenience store in Phuket
Phuket

Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket

By TN / November 3, 2018

PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed that three arrest warrants have now been issued for suspects wanted in connection with the attack on a German tourist outside of a 7-Eleven store in Rawai on Sept 27.

On Monday October 8, Chalong Police confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist on Sept 27 was was being investigated and arrest warrants should have been issued sometime that week.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News

