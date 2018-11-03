Phetchaburi man killed by train

A man was hit and killed by a southern train in Phetchaburi’s Muang district early on Saturday.
Police were alerted at 4am that a man was hit by a train at the railway bridge over the Phetchaburi River in Tambon Tha Rab.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
