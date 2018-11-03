Temperature drops sharply atop Doi Inthanon

CHIANG MAI, Nov 3 (TNA) – A large amount of tourists, including foreigners, are visiting the top of Doi Inthanon mountain in the northern province of Chiang Mai to witness the sea of fog as the temperature there dropped to only one degree Celsius early Saturday.
Frost was seen covering grass on the mountain in Jom Thong district of the province due to the cold weather, which has arrived much early than the past few years.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
