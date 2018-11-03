Execution does not Stop Indonesia’s Worker Agreement with Saudi Arabia





Indonesia’s government announced Friday that it would send 30,000 workers to Saudi Arabia under an agreement signed in October, despite the kingdom’s recent execution of an Indonesian woman convicted of killing her Saudi employer.

Indonesia imposed a moratorium on sending workers to Saudi Arabia in 2011 following reports of mistreatment of domestic laborers by their employers.

On Oct. 29 Saudi authorities put to death Tuti Tursilawati for killing her employer in 2010, prompting a protest by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi who said her government was not notified in advance.

Tuti said she killed her Saudi employer in self-defense because he sexually assaulted her. She then fled but was allegedly raped by nine men in Mecca.

Putri Kanesia, an activist with the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS), a local right group, urged the government to cancel the agreement with Saudi Arabia, saying the Saudi government had not shown willingness to uphold universal human rights principles.

“We have the rights to be angry with the Saudis, because Tuti had been victimized,” she said.

Tuti was the sixth Indonesian worker to be executed for murder in Saudi Arabia since 2008 while another 21 are to be executed, according to Migrant Care, an Indonesian labor protection group.

About 700 Indonesians are employed in Saudi Arabia – mostly as domestic helpers, according to officials.

Full story: BenarNews

Arie Firdaus

Jakarta

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

