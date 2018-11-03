Christian Woman Acquitted Of Blasphemy Banned From Leaving Pakistan





A Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy has been banned from leaving Pakistan pending a judicial review of her acquittal.

The ban is part of a deal between the government and a hard-line party behind nationwide protests that brought the country to a standstill for days.

The protests ended after the government agreed to the demands by the Tehrik-e Labaik Pakistan party (TLP) to review the acquittal of 54-year-old mother of four Asia Bibi.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on October 31 overturned a blasphemy conviction for Bibi, a Roman Catholic who spent eight years on death row.

Pir Ijaz Qadri, a spokesman for the TLP, has said the party is calling off sit-ins by thousands of protesters in major cities that for three days had blocked major highways and caused gridlock across the country.

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said on November 3 that Bibi will now be prevented from leaving the country until the Supreme Court makes a final review of its verdict.

