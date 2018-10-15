Thousands in Pakistan Call for Execution of Christian Woman for Blasphemy





The woman was convicted in 2010 after she allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed in a dispute with Muslim workers over a bowl of water.

Thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Islamist political party supporters held rallies in several cities across the country, demanding that the authorities uphold a death sentence for Asia Bibi, a 53-year old Christian woman convicted of insulting Prophet Mohammed, Newsweek Pakistan reports.

The protesters were reportedly chanting “Hang infidel Asia!” as they were marching through the streets, and threatened to hold nationwide protests if the woman is released.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article