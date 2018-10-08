Pakistan Court To Hear Christian Woman’s Death-Row Blasphemy Appeal





Pakistan’s Supreme Court is set to start hearing what media describe as the final appeal of a Christian woman who has been on death row since 2010 on a blasphemy conviction.

It was not clear whether the three-judge bench will issue its ruling on Asia Bibi’s case on October 8.

In 2010, Bibi was the first woman to be sentenced to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws in a case that has generated global headlines and indignation.

Ahead of the court hearing, lawyer Saiful Malook said he was “100 percent sure she will be acquitted,” adding that her client has a “very good case.”

Meanwhile, a hard-line Pakistani Islamist party warned of “terrible consequences” if she is granted leniency in her appeal.

Bibi, a mother of four, was sentenced to hang after being convicted of making derogatory remarks about Islam, a charge she denies.

Radical Islamists have rallied against Bibi and threatened to kill her if she is released.

