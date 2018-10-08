Suthep says he will not contest upcoming general election





BANGKOK, 8th October 2018 (NNT) – Suthep Thuagsuban, one of the founders of the Action Coalition For Thailand Party, insists that he is not planning to run for office in the next general election.

Suthep traveled to Bang Khen district to meet with 41 community leaders to listen to their problems and explain to them why national reform is needed in order for Thailand to move forward. He will use their opinions to develop his party’s policy.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article