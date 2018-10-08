No visa, lapsed visa means deportation within a month

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has told the Immigration Bureau to intensify its crackdown on foreigners without visas or overstaying visas and deport those arrested within one month.
Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said Prawit, who oversees security affairs, gave the order at a meeting of military, police and Interior Ministry security agencies on Monday morning.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
