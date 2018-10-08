Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand
No visa, lapsed visa means deportation within a month

October 8, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has told the Immigration Bureau to intensify its crackdown on foreigners without visas or overstaying visas and deport those arrested within one month.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said Prawit, who oversees security affairs, gave the order at a meeting of military, police and Interior Ministry security agencies on Monday morning.

Full story: The Nation

The Nation

