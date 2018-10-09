THAI 747 slides off Suvarnabhumi runway on landing





A Thai Airways Boeing 747-400 carrying 97 passengers and 18 crew members from Guangzhou slid off a runway while landing at Suvarnabhumi airport in heavy rain late Monday. There were no injuries.

Pratana Patanasiri, Thai Airways vice president for aviation safety, said flight TG679 departed from Guangzhou at 8.58pm local time and arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.48pm. It was landing in heavy rain and slid off a runway.

