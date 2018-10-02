Suthep during Shutdown Bangkok protests
News

Suthep kicks off ACT recruitment campaign

By TN / October 2, 2018

Suthep Thaugsuban, co-founder of the Action Coalition for Thailand party (ACT), has kicked off the party’s member recruitment campaign at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district.

He was greeted by a group of supporters who blew whistles to show their support.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close