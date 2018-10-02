Suthep kicks off ACT recruitment campaign

Suthep Thaugsuban, co-founder of the Action Coalition for Thailand party (ACT), has kicked off the party’s member recruitment campaign at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district.
He was greeted by a group of supporters who blew whistles to show their support.
Full story: Bangkok Post
AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST
