Sentenced to death in Pakistan for blasphemy on Facebook

All those liberals, like David Seymour, who think there is no problem with Islam, or with shariah law should tread very carefully.

Especially when you read about people being sentenced to death for blasphemy for comments on Facebook.

A Pakistani man has been sentenced to death for committing blasphemy on Facebook, the first conviction on charges arising from social media. Judge Shabbir Ahmad Awan handed down the verdict in Bahawalpur, around 600km (372 miles) south of capital Islamabad, finding Taimoor Raza guilty of insulting the prophet Mohammed, prosecutor Shafiq Qureshi said. -vThe Guardian

Full story: whaleoil.co.nz

By Cameron Slater

Whaleoil