Duterte did NOT approach US for military assistance in Philippines

Sunday, June 11, 2017
President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte
Yesterday, Reuters broke a story calming that the US has agreed to a Philippine request to assist Philippines in the war against ISIS, a story confirmed by both a military spokesman for Philippines and the United States. The story has now been directly contradicted by Philippines President Duterte, also according to Reuters. Duterte claims that he “never approached U.S”.

Duterte further stated,

“I am not aware of that (any request for US assistance) until they (US forces) arrived”.

This could likely mean that elements of the Philippine military have gone rogue and requested assistance from the United States, which America confirmed it is giving, without the permission of the Philippine President.

Full story: theduran.com

Adam Garrie
The Duran

