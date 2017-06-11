Sunday, June 11, 2017
Six held for forging papers

Six alleged members of a forgery gang selling fake education certificates, diplomas, degrees and other documents online were arrested yesterday by the Patrol and Special Operations Division police, part of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan, the division commander, yesterday said the six — four men and two women — were also connected to a gang that sold illegal weapons, drugs, and vehicles via social media and apps nationwide.

