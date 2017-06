PHUKET: The top-ranking soldier in Phuket is calling for tip-offs about live sex shows on the island after an operation targeting Chinese tourists was raided and shut down in Patong last week.

Soldiers led by Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, raided the Wake Up Club in Patong last Wednesday (June 7).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News