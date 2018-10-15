Man sought in Chiang Mai after granny dies from injuries

A Mae Hong Son man is being sought and may be charged with murder following an alleged attack on his 71-year-old grandmother to obtain money so he could travel to visit his girlfriend in Chiang Mai.
Khun Yuam district police superintendent Pol Col Sati Supa said on Monday that Rachain Wongmek was being sought in connection with the October 8 incident.
