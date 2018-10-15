Ku Huang citadel in Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai

Man sought in Chiang Mai after granny dies from injuries

By TN / October 15, 2018

A Mae Hong Son man is being sought and may be charged with murder following an alleged attack on his 71-year-old grandmother to obtain money so he could travel to visit his girlfriend in Chiang Mai.

Khun Yuam district police superintendent Pol Col Sati Supa said on Monday that Rachain Wongmek was being sought in connection with the October 8 incident.

