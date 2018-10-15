Troops seize over 47 million meth pills in one year

Army troops based at the borders have seized 47.7 million meth pills, over 2.7 tonnes of heroin and 983 kgs of crystal Ice and arrested 3,299 drug suspects throughout last fiscal year between October 1, 60-September 31 this year, said army deputy spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong on Sunday.
On top of that, she said the army troops also captured 26,070 illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
