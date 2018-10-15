Prayuth Now Officially on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

BANGKOK — Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha is now officially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, a junta deputy secretary said Sunday.
Prayuth’s Deputy Secretary-General Puttipong Punnakan said the accounts are directly overseen by the junta leader.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
