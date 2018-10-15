Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai





More than 20 million speed pills and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine — worth over 2 billion baht — have been seized and three alleged traffickers arrested in two major police operations in Chiang Rai province.

Part of the massive illicit drug haul seized between Oct 13 and 14 was displayed during a media briefing at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau headquarters in Bangkok on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article