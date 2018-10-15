Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai

More than 20 million speed pills and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine — worth over 2 billion baht — have been seized and three alleged traffickers arrested in two major police operations in Chiang Rai province.
Part of the massive illicit drug haul seized between Oct 13 and 14 was displayed during a media briefing at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau headquarters in Bangkok on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Elephants likely killed man in Kanchanaburi sanctuary
-
Vietnamese nationals apprehended for allegedly smuggling tiger carcass
-
Mother demands punishment for students who attacked her autistic daughter
-
Korat man charged with killing monk in Sa Kaeo
-
Norwegian tourist killed in Chiang Rai motorbike crash