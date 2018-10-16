Hunt launched for pickup that killed Chiang Mai policeman

Police are hunting for the pickup that hit and killed a policeman returning to his post in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district on Monday night.
The Mae Rim police station was alerted of the accident on the Mae Rim-Samerng road in Tambon Mae Ram in Mae Rim district at 8.25pm.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Thai busker arrested for masturbating in front of female tourists
-
Man sought in Chiang Mai after granny dies from injuries
-
Two Chiang Mai resorts being demolished for encroaching forest
-
Police raid Chiang Mai karaoke bar after Korean tourist was forced to pay THB160,000 bar tab
-
Five Chiang Mai cops moved after gambling bust