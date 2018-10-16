Si Phum in Chiang Mai
Thai busker arrested for masturbating in front of female tourists

By TN / October 16, 2018

There’s a sliding scale of busker appreciation/annoyance that ranges from “talented violinist” to “hippies playing acoustic Nirvana” to the ugly world of mimes.

If you’re wondering, however, where the scale bottoms out, we can safely say it’s with this Chiang Mai busker, who was arrested after CCTV cameras caught him masturbating in front of a female tourist in broad daylight yesterday.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

