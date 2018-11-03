Traders Fair & Gala Night starts in Thailand in February 2019





Traders Fair & Gala night – financial event for traders and investors, which is going to take place in Thailand on the 16th of February in 2019 (Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok). The best trading experts, companies, money brokers and banks from all over the world are going to share out their experience and to find out new up-to-date information about cryptocurrency, forex, stocks, futures and options markets. Also Traders Fair & Gala night is going to be full of educational programs and entertainment.

Traders Fair & Gala night, Thailand is attracting the world of traders to one place during one day. This is the confluence of favorable conditions in one system, which brings profit to its participants. The leaders of the industry are going to come together in one place and to have an exchange of knowledge and experience. No doubt you need expertize and capital to work in the stocks, futures, options and forex markets as it will become the initial ticket to the world of big trade. Participants who have capital while entering the market become investors. And you may be a part of this fabulous event! Educational speeches from top speakers, entertainments, live shows, music and incredible prizes included in the agenda.

Traders Fair & Gala night – Thailand is organized by FINEXPO, which is the largest company organizing financial and trading events, fairs, expos and shows worldwide since 2002. List of its projects seems quite long. Here you can find Financial Expo, Traders Fair, Traders Awards, Forex & Money Expo, Forex Expo Awards, Money Fair, Investor Expo, Golf Expo, Banking Expo, Online Trading Expo, etc. Over 30000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stock, option, bond crypto money and forward markets from all around the world have been connected by FINEXPO. The positive feedback from participants is the best prove of effective and successful work done by FINEXPO.

Traders Fair & Gala night is sponsored by leading brands such as Australian Forex Marketplace (Grand sponsor), FIBOGroup (Silver sponsor), RPNPay, OlympTrade. To say more the organizers of event offer you different variants of recommended accommodation, so you can focus on agenda and don’t lose you time, thinking about accommodation and everything.

