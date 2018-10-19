Farangs Face Hard Time For Chiang Mai Vandalism

CHIANG MAI — A Briton and Canadian face 10 years in prison and a 1 million baht fine for tagging an ancient, historical wall in Chiang Mai.
British man L. F. and Canadian national B. L. K. S., both 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of spray-painting a portion of the city’s Tha Phae Gate.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
