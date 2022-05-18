Heavy Rains Pound Bangkok, Highest Rainwater in Bang Sue









BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – The Flood Control Center of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported heavy rains continued in Bangkok on Tuesday night and the highest amount of rainwater measured 136 millimeters in Bang Sue district.

About 16 sections of main roads in the capital were flooded including Thiam Ruam Mit intersection on Ratchadaphisek Road which was 10 centimeters under water, the mouth of Sukhumvit 39 Road (25-30cm deep in flooding) and Sam Sen Road in front of the new parliament complex (20-25cm deep).

