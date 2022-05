BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) – Cyclone Asani will reach central India on May 11-12 and cause persistent rains and heavy rains in Thailand, the Meteorological Department stated.

According to the department, the cyclone was in the Bay of Bengal at 4am today with the maximum wind speed near its eye at about 93 kilometers per hour. It was expected to land in central India on May 11-12.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts