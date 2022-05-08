Thailand to enter rainy season in mid-May









Thailand will enter its rainy season around the end of the second week of May and it will last until mid-October, with a temporary break from mid-June to mid-July, due to the effects of El Niño and La Niña phenomena, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In an announcement, issued this morning (Sunday), the department warned of more rain across the country, with very heavy rain forecast in the southern region, as an indirect result of the atmospheric depression in the middle of the Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying and is predicted to develop into cyclone today, but it will not have a direct impact on Thailand.

By Thai PBS World

