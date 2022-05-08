May 8, 2022

Thailand to enter rainy season in mid-May

8 hours ago TN
Street flooded after heavy rains

Street flooded after heavy rains. Photo: terimakasih0 (Pixabay).




Thailand will enter its rainy season around the end of the second week of May and it will last until mid-October, with a temporary break from mid-June to mid-July, due to the effects of El Niño and La Niña phenomena, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In an announcement, issued this morning (Sunday), the department warned of more rain across the country, with very heavy rain forecast in the southern region, as an indirect result of the atmospheric depression in the middle of the Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying and is predicted to develop into cyclone today, but it will not have a direct impact on Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thailand on Track to Declare COVID-19 Endemic

3 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

First lot of local ChulaCov19 vaccine produced

20 hours ago TN
Macaque eating on a tree in Southern Thailand

Prayut Warns of Plasmodium Knowlesi Malaria

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thailand on Track to Declare COVID-19 Endemic

3 hours ago TN
Street flooded after heavy rains

Thailand to enter rainy season in mid-May

8 hours ago TN
Floating houses in Phitsanulok

Man falls to death from sugar palm tree in Phitsanulok

8 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

First lot of local ChulaCov19 vaccine produced

20 hours ago TN
Macaque eating on a tree in Southern Thailand

Prayut Warns of Plasmodium Knowlesi Malaria

20 hours ago TN