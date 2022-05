PHITSANULOK: A man fell to his death from a sugar palm tree he had climbed up to tap palm milk at a village in Wat Bot district on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Suthep Madit, a Wat Bot police duty officer, said police and rescue workers rushed to Suan Pan village in tambon Tha Ngam after the incident was reported to them at 9.30am.

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

