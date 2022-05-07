First lot of local ChulaCov19 vaccine produced
The first batch of ChulaCov19, the first messenger-RNA vaccine developed in Thailand, has been produced and is awaiting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the first two phases of human trials, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.
The first lot of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University researchers was produced by Thailand-based BioNet-Asia Co Ltd. If all trial results meet the requirements, the vaccine is expected to be registered for use by the end of this year, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
