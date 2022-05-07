May 7, 2022

First lot of local ChulaCov19 vaccine produced

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




The first batch of ChulaCov19, the first messenger-RNA vaccine developed in Thailand, has been produced and is awaiting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the first two phases of human trials, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

The first lot of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University researchers was produced by Thailand-based BioNet-Asia Co Ltd. If all trial results meet the requirements, the vaccine is expected to be registered for use by the end of this year, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

