Auto loan shark gang busted in Phitsanulok, 163 vehicles seized









PHITSANULOK: Police have arrested four men for allegedly overcharging interest on loans and impounded 163 vehicles they kept as collateral.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, led the raid at an unregistered warehouse where 84 cars and 79 motorcycles were kept on Mittraphap Road in Muang district on Friday morning. One of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Malaysia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





