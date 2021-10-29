October 29, 2021

Auto loan shark gang busted in Phitsanulok, 163 vehicles seized

14 mins ago TN
Luxury cars Thailand

Luxury sport cars in Thailand. Photo: Facebook.




PHITSANULOK: Police have arrested four men for allegedly overcharging interest on loans and impounded 163 vehicles they kept as collateral.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, led the raid at an unregistered warehouse where 84 cars and 79 motorcycles were kept on Mittraphap Road in Muang district on Friday morning. One of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Malaysia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac

Lampang woman dies after getting Sinovac vaccine shot

1 week ago TN
Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Thai women nabbed in Kanchanaburi for illegally moving migrants

2 weeks ago TN
Thailand floods in November 2011

Very heavy rains expected in parts of North and Northeast

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Digital Vaccination Certificate due in November

6 mins ago TN
Electric motorcycles charging battery

Thailand to work with international partners toward net zero emissions

10 mins ago TN
Luxury cars Thailand

Auto loan shark gang busted in Phitsanulok, 163 vehicles seized

14 mins ago TN
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Tougher health screening measures at Chiang Mai international airport

19 mins ago TN
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company’s New Name Will be ‘Meta’

15 hours ago TN