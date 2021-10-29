Auto loan shark gang busted in Phitsanulok, 163 vehicles seized
PHITSANULOK: Police have arrested four men for allegedly overcharging interest on loans and impounded 163 vehicles they kept as collateral.
Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, led the raid at an unregistered warehouse where 84 cars and 79 motorcycles were kept on Mittraphap Road in Muang district on Friday morning. One of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Malaysia.
