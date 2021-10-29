Thailand to work with international partners toward net zero emissions









BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa announced Thailand’s framework to help international partners pursue their goals of zero greenhouse gas emissions and limiting the rising temperature.

Minister Varawut said the upcoming 2021 UN climate change conference or COP26 which will take place next week will urge member nations to take climate change more seriously by rolling out measures and policies that help the world attain net zero emissions by 2050.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

