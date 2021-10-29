October 29, 2021

Thailand to work with international partners toward net zero emissions

4 mins ago TN
Electric motorcycles charging battery

Electric motorcycles charging batteries. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa announced Thailand’s framework to help international partners pursue their goals of zero greenhouse gas emissions and limiting the rising temperature.

Minister Varawut said the upcoming 2021 UN climate change conference or COP26 which will take place next week will urge member nations to take climate change more seriously by rolling out measures and policies that help the world attain net zero emissions by 2050.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

