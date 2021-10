BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – The National Communicable Disease Committee approved a bill for digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates that were expected to be launched in November.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as chairman of the committee, said applicants for such electronic certificates would pay 50 baht per issue.

