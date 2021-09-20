Every First Jab Will Be Sinovac Vaccine in October







BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA) – The first dose of COVID-19 vaccination for Thais next month will be the vaccine made by Sinovac, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The plan for the Sinovac vaccine to be the first dose for COVID-19 vaccination resulted from Thailand’s order for 12 million doses from Sinovac. Of the amount, 9 million doses will be delivered this month and 3 million more doses will arrive next month, Mr Anutin said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





