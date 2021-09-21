Bangkok motorway toll booths to become barrier-less







BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s Land Transport Commission has approved a plan to implement a barrier-less free flow toll system for motorways, piloting first at four toll plazas in October.

The Commission for the Management of Land Traffic chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today approved the proposal to remove barriers from motorway toll gates in favor of the barrier-less M-Flow system.

The barrier-less tolling system will enable a better flow at tolling plazas, reducing congestion by eliminating the waiting time for the barrier to open for each arriving vehicle.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





