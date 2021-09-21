  • September 21, 2021
Young couple arrested in Samut Prakan for online sex show

City Pillar Shrine (Phra Pradaeng) in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส. CC BY-SA 4.0.



SAMUT PRAKAN: A young couple were arrested at a hotel in Bang Phli district late on Monday night for streaming their sexual activities online.

The 19-year-old woman, known as Kainao, and her 20-year-old boyfriend shared their sexual exploits online via the OnlyFans website, Thai media reported. They were arrested by police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



