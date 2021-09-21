Screening System Prepared to Check Air Passengers Arrivals’ Health Info
Young couple arrested in Samut Prakan for online sex show
SAMUT PRAKAN: A young couple were arrested at a hotel in Bang Phli district late on Monday night for streaming their sexual activities online.
The 19-year-old woman, known as Kainao, and her 20-year-old boyfriend shared their sexual exploits online via the OnlyFans website, Thai media reported. They were arrested by police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS