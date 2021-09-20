Government Spokesman clarifies measures to attract foreigners of high potential







BANGKOK (NNT) – Last week, a meeting of cabinet ministers approved measures to attract foreigners to help stimulate the Thai economy and investment. Among the measures is the issuance of long-term visas; people on social media have linked the issue with foreigners’ ability to own land and property while expressing concerns that foreigners may buy all the land in the country. The government has responded that foreigners’ right to buy or rent property is still subject to specific requirements, and has warned people not to distort related information.

Government Spokesman, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said today that the economic stimulus measures are aimed at drawing foreigners of high net worth to compensate for the drop-in tourist arrivals and revenues while stimulating investment in progressive industries in the country. The measures focus on four groups, including wealthy people, retirees, those wanting to work in Thailand and highly-skilled professionals. As a result, experts or highly-skilled workers in technology or future industries can support the national development by strengthening technological connectivity, transferring new knowledge, enhancing skills and capacity, and increasing job opportunities in the country. The issuance of long-term visas and changes to related rules and regulations will remove some challenges experienced by investors. An assessment will be conducted every five years.

