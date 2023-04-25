Thai parents advised to watch for measles in their young children

Thai children in a motorcycle sidecar

Thai children sitting down in a motorcycle sidecar. Photo: pxhere.




Seventy-nine people, mostly young children, have been infected with the highly infectious measles virus since the beginning of this year, but there have been no fatalities, according to the Disease Control Department.

Measles Outbreak Kills 5 Children in Thailand’s Deep South Province

35.44% of the patients were children aged under 4, 18.99% were aged from 25 to 34 and 16.46% were aged from 35 to 44. Most of the cases were found in Yasothon, Phuket, Yala, Narathiwat and Bangkok.

