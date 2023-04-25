PM Prayut pitches in Udon Thani

Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani

Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani. Photo: Stefan Fussan. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), on Monday appealed for the opportunity to continue as premier for another two years so that he could ensure the continuity of development projects under his outgoing government.

Prayut confident of making a comeback, but prepared ‘to go home’

The prime minister was speaking at a gathering of voters in Kut Chap district of the northeastern province of Udon Thani, dubbed by some as the capital of supporters of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) who see themselves as political opponents of the military-installed government.

