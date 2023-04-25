PM Prayut pitches in Udon Thani









Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), on Monday appealed for the opportunity to continue as premier for another two years so that he could ensure the continuity of development projects under his outgoing government.

The prime minister was speaking at a gathering of voters in Kut Chap district of the northeastern province of Udon Thani, dubbed by some as the capital of supporters of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) who see themselves as political opponents of the military-installed government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

