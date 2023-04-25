‘Som Tam – Phla Kung’ Ranked As Top 10 Best Rated SALADS in the World

TN April 25, 2023 0
Green Papaya Salad or Somtum, Thai food.

Green Papaya Salad or Som tum, is an extremely popular dish in Thai cuisine. Photo: icon0 com.




BANGKOK, April 25 – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was delighted with TasteAtlas ranked “Som tam – Phla kung” as top 10 Best Rated SALADS in the World, said Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Som Tam in Krabi the most expensive in Thailand

TasteAtlas, a website that compiles recipes and reviews from food critics around the world revealed 10 Best Rated SALADS in the World (2023) which the voting results have 2 Thai dishes ranked, namely “Som tam” (papaya salad) on 6th place and “Phla kung” (shrimp salad) on 9th place.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



