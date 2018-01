Som Tam green papaya salad in Krabi province is the most expensive in the country with an average price of 60 baht per dish, according to a survey by the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry included som tam in its survey of the trend of the prices of consumer products for the year 2018 which showed a trend of rising prices due to economic expansion and increasing production costs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS