Koh Mak, Thailand’s first low-carbon destination, to become a prototype of sustainable tourism for the world









TRAT (NNT) – The Foreign Office of the Government Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) hosted a press briefing and study tour program titled “Low-Carbon Tourism: Thailand’s Trend toward Environmental Sustainability” from 19 to 21 April 2023 at Koh Mak in Trat and in Chanthaburi province to promote Thailand’s policy on low-carbon tourism. The event was chaired by Ms. Sirinapha Pansang, Director of Media and Information Management Division, Foreign Office, and attended by over 40 Thai and foreign media agencies and media units under PRD.

Famous tourist destination Koh Mak developed as low carbon island

Koh Mak has been promoted as a prototype for driving the green tourism policy under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model, which focuses on high-quality tourists. Koh Mak, therefore, has been developed to be a tourism destination that can create income and distribute it to the community, while promoting good management and providing tourism sites on the island with sanitation, convenience, and safety. Consequently, the “Koh Mak Charter” is considered a mutual agreement to promote environmentally friendly tourism activities, such as encouraging the use of bicycles and electric vehicles for transportation on the island and avoiding the use of food containers made from foam or other materials that worsen pollution.

