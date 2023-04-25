Jet skis collide in Pattaya, two killed, including a 7-year-old boy









CHON BURI: Two people, one a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their hired jet ski collided with another jet ski in the sea off Pattaya beach in Bang Lamung district early on Monday night.

Police were called to the scene, a beach near Pattaya’s Walking Street in tambon Nong Prue, about 7pm. Witnesses said two jet skis had collided. The driver of one machine and a boy riding pillion were thrown into the water by the impact.

