Australian Man Found Hanged in Patong Police Station









The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that the 29-year-old Australian man was arrested on Sunday (April 23rd) at night as he was heavily intoxicated and caused a public nuisance. He was in custody in a cell room alone on the second floor of the police station while officers waited for him to sober up.

At about noon on Monday (April 24th) the Australian man was found hanged in the cell (The Phuket Express is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification). He was found hanging by part of his clothing. CCTV footage nearby clearly shows he hanged himself without anyone else involved, say Patong Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

