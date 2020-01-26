Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Hungarian found dead in Suvarnabhumi detention cell

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Hungarian man detained at the Suvarnabhumi airport police station for overstaying the visa was found dead in the detention cell on Sunday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old man, whose name was withhled pending notification of relatives, had been arrested by immigration police for overstaying the visa and was handed over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police for further legal action and repatriation at about noon on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

