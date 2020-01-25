Sat. Jan 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Phuket airport terminal

Phuket airport terminal. Image: Wikimedia Commons.


PHUKET: It has been confirmed that three new suspected cases of the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China were detected at Phuket airport this week.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) responded publicly by stating that the health screening system for prevention and control of possible new strains of the coronary virus is in place and proving effective.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Singaporean man found dead in Phuket

2 days ago TN
1 min read

British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Greenpeace demands government combat air pollution

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Hotels in Hua Hin monitoring arrivals from China after coronavirus case

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s Cultural and Tourism Minister Visits Chiang Mai

19 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close