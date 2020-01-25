Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket





PHUKET: It has been confirmed that three new suspected cases of the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China were detected at Phuket airport this week.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) responded publicly by stating that the health screening system for prevention and control of possible new strains of the coronary virus is in place and proving effective.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

