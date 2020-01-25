Greenpeace demands government combat air pollution

Greenpeace demands government combat air pollution1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Greenpeace Thailand and the civil network have held a march, demanding the government escalate its actions against the air pollution crisis, stressing the people’s right to clean air.
People wearing N95 masks and holding campaign signs, one of which claimed the right to clean air, marched from Benchamabophit temple to the government’s complaints center, where they submitted a letter to the government, asking it to take serious action against the air pollution crisis and the accumulation of PM 2.5 airborne particles, in order to protect Thai people’s health.
