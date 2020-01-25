Sat. Jan 25th, 2020

Hotels in Hua Hin monitoring arrivals from China after coronavirus case

Hua Hin beach in Thailand

Hua Hin beach in Thailand. Image: Ronan Crowley.


All hotels in the popular seaside resort town of Hua Hin have been instructed, by the district chief officer, to check the passports of all Chinese tourists and to immediately report to health officials if any of them appear sick and develop symptoms associated with the new coronavirus pneumonia.

In an announcement issued today (Saturday) by Mr. Thanon Panphipat, the district chief officer said that the instruction was a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of the virus, because many Chinese tourists are visiting Hua Hin during the Chinese New Year festival, which starts today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

