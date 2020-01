Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha has confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Thailand – a 33-year-old woman tourist from China.

Mr Satit said on Friday the patient and her 7-year-old daughter by plane in Bangkok from Wuhan on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

