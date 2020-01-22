British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’1 min read
PHUKET: A British actor recovering in Bangkok has not been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus, Phuket Public Health Office Chief Thanit has Sermkaew confirmed today (Jan 21).
Ashley Shorley, a 32-year-old actor who has appeared in popular UK television shows Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, was brought to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after his condition deteriorated from a lung infection, Mr Thanit explained.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News