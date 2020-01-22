Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


PHUKET: A British actor recovering in Bangkok has not been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus, Phuket Public Health Office Chief Thanit has Sermkaew confirmed today (Jan 21).

Ashley Shorley, a 32-year-old actor who has appeared in popular UK television shows Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, was brought to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after his condition deteriorated from a lung infection, Mr Thanit explained.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

